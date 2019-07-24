A Monroe woman who stabbed and killed her boyfriend in February 2016 was sentenced last month to serve two years in prison.
Brandy Latrice Wiley, 25, of Monroe, was indicted in August 2016 for manslaughter for killing Jimarra “Jamar” Finley. She withdrew her plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide during a March 18 court hearing.
When asked by the court, the victim’s mother did not voice any objection to the plea agreement.
During a June 18 hearing, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson sentenced Wiley to serve five years in prison at hard labor.
Jefferson suspended the sentence except for the first two years.
In light of Wiley’s plea agreement, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office dismissed charges against Wiley in another case in which she was accused of possession of Xanax with intent to distribute.
A review of Wiley’s criminal history at Fourth Judicial District Court revealed numerous arrests since 2010, including arrests for disturbing the peace through fighting, simple assault and battery of a police officer.
On Feb. 4, 2016, Monroe police investigated a complaint about a deceased black male at a residence on Richwood Road.
The victim, Finley, was bleeding in the apartment on Richwood Road when police arrived. When Monroe firefighters and other emergency responders arrived, Finley was dead. A bloody knife was found nearby.
A witness told Monroe police that Wiley and Finley had been arguing for several days.
Another witness claimed Wiley had made remarks about wanting to kill Finley on several occasions.
The suspect’s sister Wiley came to her door “in a shocked-like manner, banging on the door, screaming for her to let her in,” according to the police report.
Wiley had blood all over her person, Wiley’s sister said.
“(The sister) stated her sister Brandy then began repeating multiple times, ‘I didn’t mean to do it, I swear to God, I was not trying to kill him,’” stated the police report.
The sister said she entered Wiley’s home and found Finley gasping for breath.
Wiley fled the scene while the sister and a passerby waited for police to arrive.
The sister informed police that Finley had beaten Wiley on several occasions. Police confirmed a protective order was issued for Wiley’s protection. Another witness also said Finley had beaten Wiley before.
The sister said she was relieved to hear Finley was dead because her sister would not be abused and “blooded up” any longer.
“(The sister) stated she know that her sister was tired of the abuse and beatings that she received day in and out but she know for a fact her sister’s heart would not allow her to kill anyone purposely.”
One of the victim’s relatives claimed Wiley had spoken on several occasions that “she is tired of him hitting her, and that she would kill him.”
Finley’s relative claimed Wiley made a similar remark the day before the incident: “I’m gonna cut him, I’m gonna kill him.”
During questioning, Wiley claimed she stabbed Finley because she feared for her life.
“Brandy stated that Jamar was angry because he had court on (the day of the incident) in reference to him battering her and that she hadn’t attempted to drop the charges,” stated the police report.
“Brandy stated that he believed he would be going to jail and that he wanted to have sex and she turned away because she did not. Brandy stated that Jamar became very angry with her but she did not make him leave.”
Later, she claimed Finley woke her up, demanding to know whether she had received money from another man. She said he climbed on top of her and held her down and pulled her hair. She said she armed herself with the knife found at the scene and that Finley was not afraid of the knife.
“Brandy stated that she feared for her life and did not have any other option, as she stabbed him one time with her right hand, attempting to scare him away,” stated the police report. “Brandy stated that she was holding the knife with her right hand with the blade facing the ground. Brandy stated that Jamar stated, ‘Baby, I’m bleeding, I can’t breathe!’”
Finley’s wound did not stop bleeding. The autopsy report showed Finley died from a single stab wound to his left chest.
“Brandy insisted that she acted out of self-defense and that she loved Jamar and never wanted to cause him to die, only scare him away from beating her,” stated the police report.
