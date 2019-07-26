Monroe police arrested a Bastrop woman on three counts of child desertion on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of three children left in an automobile outside a retail store near Pecanland Mall.
Police made contact with Brandi Denise Crymes, 30, of 4098 Middlebrooks Road, Bastrop, who admitted to leaving the children in the automobile, according to the July 21 arrest report.
Initially, Crymes told police she was inside the store for 15 to 20 minutes while the 10-year-old watched the six-year-old and two-year-old. Later, she clarified she was in the store for some 30 minutes.
When police made contact with Crymes, they observed her trying to hide a pill bottle in her purse. The bottle contained 15 pills of Oxycodone. Crymes did not have a prescription for the drug.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of possession of Oxycodone and possession of a drug in the presence of a juvenile.
