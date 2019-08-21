Monroe police arrested a Dubach man on suspicion of child desertion last week after authorities learned the man left a seven-month-old child in his vehicle for more than 10 minutes in the parking lot at Home Depot.
The vehicle was found to be running and was unlocked.
Two concerned citizens observed the child alone in the vehicle and stood guard at the vehicle until Matthew Tumey, 46, of 499 Rockshop Road, Dubach, returned to the vehicle.
Tumey had been fostering the child since late June, according to the Aug. 12 arrest report.
During questioning, Tumey said he had a lapse in judgment and made a bad decision. He said he had gone inside Home Depot for a soft drink.
“There is a Sonic drive through in the next parking lot east of Home Depot where Tumey could have gone through the drive through and not abandoned the child in his vehicle,” stated the Aug. 12 arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
