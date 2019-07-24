Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week at a night club on Sterlington Road.
Several of the club's security guards escorted Ricky Leonardo Ingraham, 38, of 4330 DeSiard St., Monroe, out of the club. After being escorted out, Ingraham refused to leave and told the security guards he would not anywhere.
“Ingraham then became very aggressive and began yelling at several people outside the club,” stated the July 17 arrest report.
Police tried to place Ingraham in the back of the patrol unit, but Ingraham told police he would not sit down. Police observed Ingraham to appear highly intoxicated with slurred speech, red and watery eyes, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.
During booking, Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies found a rolled marijuana blunt on Ingraham's person.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and possession of marijuana.
