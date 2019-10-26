Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) last Saturday after authorities received a complaint of a domestic disturbance on Madison Street.
The female victim claimed her live-in boyfriend, Richard Galloway, 32, of 3407 Madison St., Monroe, grabbed her, struck her several times with a wooden object, a wet towel, and pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her.
Police observed several bruises on the victim's back, arms and leg, some of which were new and old.
“Victim said this is a common occurrence for Galloway to hit her,” stated the Oct. 20 arrest report.
During questioning, Galloway removed a handgun from his pocket and placed it on the counter.
Police searched Galloway and found a tin container with methamphetamine inside.
“Galloway did admit that the victim and him did wrestle around and he did hit her with a towel but didn't point the gun at her,” stated the arrest report. “He said he didn't make any threats to kill her.”
Galloway was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on domestic abuse, domestic abuse (aggravated assault), possession of methamphetamine, and illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs.
