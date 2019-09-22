Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute last week after the city's street crimes unit observed the suspect run away during a patrol of DeSiard Street.
Michael O'Shea White Jr., 23, of 3111 Old Sterlington Road, Monroe, ran away at the sight of the marked Monroe police unit through a trail east of the Delta Mini Mart on DeSiard St., according to the Sept. 10 arrest report.
“This is (an area) known for (a) high volume of drug activity,” stated the arrest report.
After a vehicle and foot pursuit, officers finally took custody of White. White was wearing a strap bag.
Inside the strap bag, police found crack cocaine and two Ecstasy pills.
White claimed he ran away because he was trespassing on the lot which the police unit had approached. The owner of the lot said White did not have permission to be at the house.
White was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on two counts of resisting an officer, one count of obstruction of a public passage, one count of possession of Ecstasy with intent, and simple criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.