Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last month after investigating a shooting on Vernon Street.
According to police, Tremaine Ladell Hearns, 38, of 120 Vernon St., Monroe, held a black object in his hand and ran up to the victim and pointed at her. Hearns shot the victim in the head, according to the Sept. 21 arrest report.
The arrest report indicated the victim fled from Hearns and heard him shoot the gun twice. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim said she did not know why Hearns shot her.
During questioning, Hearns claimed his family was not going to press charges and did not want to talk.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
