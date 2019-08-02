Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity and criminal trespass on Saturday after authorities received a trespassing complaint from a local non-profit.
When police arrived, they made contact with Phillip Jamall Dawkins, 27, of 704 South 3rd St., Monroe. Dawkins was naked when they found him.
Though Dawkins was ordered to stop, he fled the scene and ran into a wooded area. He refused to get on the ground. Police deployed a taser to gain Dawkins' compliance.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on obscenity, criminal trespass, and resisting an officer.
