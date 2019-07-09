Monroe police arrested two people on suspicion of soliciting for prostitutes on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of a woman screaming for help at the Downtown RiverMarket on South Grand Street.
When police arrived, they heard Amber Leigh Claunch, 28, of Monroe scream for help while Randy Frazier Jr., 39, of 4200 Loop Road, Monroe tried to flee the scene wearing only boxers, according to the July 7 arrest report.
Frazier told police that he and Claunch were sitting at the RiverMarket when he claimed Claunch offered him sex in exchange for drugs.
During questioning, Claunch claimed Frazier offered her drugs in exchange for sex. She claimed she told Frazier she would think about it after they smoked.
Claunch and Frazier were booked at Ouachita Correctional Cener.
