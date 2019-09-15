Monroe police arrested a Thibodeaux man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle last week after an ambulance driver at St. Francis Medical Center reported someone stealing his ambulance.
The employee said he parked his ambulance at the ambulance bay and took a patient inside the hospital. During that time, he saw a white male drive away in the ambulance.
Police stopped the ambulance a few blocks away and made contact with the driver, Matthew J. Matherne, 28, of 912 Martinez Road, Thibodeaux.
Matherne did not have a valid driver's license.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as for not having a valid driver's license.
