Monroe police arrested three members of a biker gang for obstruction of justice on Saturday after authorities began investigating a motorcycle crash on Breard Street.
Jeffery D. Bridges, 39, of 2325 Racine Drive, Monroe, and two other members of his biker gang stopped police from checking on the well-being of the biker involved in the crash, according to the Sept. 28 arrest report. Bridges ignored several commands that he not help move the biker from the roadway.
The other two members included Thomas D. Drinkwine, 35, of 109 Loop Drive, Bastrop, and Marshall Wayne Mann, 35, of West Monroe.
“Bridges and the other two members surrounding me while the driver left the scene on the motorcycle,” stated the arrest report. “After the driver left the crash scene, Bridges and the members kept walking toward me in an aggressive (manner) and attempted multiple times to surround me once again, which made me feel they were about to attack me.”
After other police units arrived, Bridges, Drinkwine and Mann were taken into custody.
Bridges, Drinkwine and Mann were charged with obstruction of justice and simple assault on a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.