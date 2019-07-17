Monroe police arrested a Mangham man on suspicion of second-degree murder last week after authorities learned of a shooting at the Circle K on Louisville Avenue.
After arriving, police found a white male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was inside a Ford truck. He died.
Samuel Caleb Parker, 22, of 2758 Highway 15, Mangham, also was inside the Ford truck, sitting on a Taurus 9mm handgun, according to the July 10 arrest report.
Police said the gun appeared to have been recently fired or loaded.
Two witnesses in the store’s parking lot said they saw Parker in the truck’s passenger seat, holding the gun while the victim lay in the driver’s seat, bleeding from his face.
When questioned, Parker said he went inside the store and bought some cigarettes and when he returned to the truck, the victim was dead.
“When (police) told Parker that the video at the store showed that he never got out of the truck, he changed his story and said that he was drunk and (doesn’t) remember what happened,” stated the arrest report.
A gunshot residue test was performed on Parker’s hands. The test showed a “strong positive” on Parker’s right hands.
