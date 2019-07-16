Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property valued up to $50,000 on Saturday after authorities received a complaint about broken windows.
The complainant said her son, Robert A. Wiley, 29, of 1600 South 1st St., Monroe, broke all the windows in her 2005 GMC Envoy SLE by using a crowbar. The damage was estimated to cost some $1,500.
Wiley also used the crowbar to break the windows on three sides of her home. The damage was estimated to cost some $1,500.
Police observed the windows to be broken as described.
When police made contact with Wiley, they saw the suspect flee. Wiley also did not respond to verbal commands to stop, according to the July 14 arrest report.
“Wiley advised he (busted) all the windows out (of) his (mother's) residence and car because she did not give him his clothes and because she spent all the money off his food stamp card,” stated the arrest report.
Wiley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of flight from an officer.
