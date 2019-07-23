Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree murder last week after authorities learned of a dead black male on Flynn Street.
The victim had sustained a gunshot as well as several lacerations to the back of his head.
A witness said they heard several gunshots and saw the suspect, Rodrigues Roshae Bynum, 29, of 1807 Flynn St., Monroe, approach while carrying a handgun.
During questioning, Bynum said he got into an argument with the victim about a drug transaction.
“Bynum stated that the two began to fight and he struck the victim several times with his handgun,” stated the July 17 arrest report. “Bynum stated that he then shot in the direction of the victim but did not know he actually struck the victim. After the shooting, Bynum admitted that he burned his clothing that he was wearing at the time of the shooting, and he threw the firearm in a canal ditch.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
Bynum also was wanted for two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of criminal conspiracy.
