Monroe police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Sunday, Sept. 29.
Monroe Police Det. Reginald “Reggie” Brown sent out a news release about the shootings. Other than occurring on the same day, Brown indicated the two shootings were not related.
According to Brown, police have increased patrols in the city in light of recent shootings.
Police responded to 4205 Elm Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. in response to a shooting complaint. Officers arrived to find a black male juvenile injured from a single gunshot wound that does not appear to be life threatening. The juvenile victim is in stable condition and recovering at an undisclosed hospital. Detectives are aggressively working this incident and ask for public assistance in solving this case.
Meanwhile, police responded to the 1600 block of South 4th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. in response to a shooting complaint. Officers arrived to find a juvenile black male injured from a gunshot wound. Juvenile victim was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injury. At this time detectives are asking for public assistance in solving this case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-2274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.