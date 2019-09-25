A multi-jurisdictional investigation of a device that exploded outside Cloyd’s Beauty School on Ferrand Street in Monroe remains ongoing.
The incident occurred Sept. 12 around 3 p.m. The bomb was located in a dumpster behind the beauty school and detonated when the beauty school’s owner, Rhett Mathieu, threw away some boxes, The Ouachita Citizen has learned. According to social media posts from Mathieu and the beauty school, Mathieu’s injuries were minimal: he suffered a concussion and some minor burns.
Monroe Police is being assisted by the Louisiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Homeland Security.
Monroe Police Det. Reginald “Reggie” Brown says there have not been any developments as of yet.
He noted that the FBI and ATF do not comment on any investigation.
Brown said it was unknown at this time whether the bomb was targeted toward a particular person or place or whether any suspects had been developed.
“As of right now, we haven’t gotten any information to release at this time,” Brown said.
After the incident, Monroe police asked home owners and businesses around the area of the 2500 block of Ferrand Street to check their surveillance systems around Sept. 12 and to report any information about suspicious activity about the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.
