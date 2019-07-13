Ouachita parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief last week after authorities received two complaints of a stolen lawnmower from the suspect.
Within the space of three hours, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office received the two complaints from Johnny D. Hudson, 53, of 117 Rutledge Ave., Monroe.
In his call to the Sheriff's Office, Hudson claimed the allegedly stolen lawnmower was a civil matter.
Hudson was warned he could face criminal charges if he continued to submit the complaint. About an hour later, Hudson called again to report his lawnmower stolen.
When deputies arrived, Hudson said his lawnmower was returned to him.
“(The deputy) asked Hudson if he had a legitimate complaint to file, which he replied, 'I just wanted my mower back,'” stated the arrest report.
Hudson was taken into custody.
“My wife is harassing me,” Hudson told deputies.
Hudson smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred, deputies said.
Hudson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.