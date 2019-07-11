Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of several drug dealing charges last week after authorities stopped the suspect for a traffic violation.
When deputies made contact with Deon L. Rodgers, 28, of 408 Oregon Trail, Monroe, they observed him to be overly nervous.
When asked if he had anything illegal on his person, Rodgers said he had a “little weed” in his pocket.
During a search of his person and his automobile, deputies found 13 grams of cocaine, four grams of meth, six Ecstasy tablets as well as 86 grams of marijuana.
Rodgers claimed ownership of the drugs but declined to answer any further questions.
He was booked on two counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.
