Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sterlington man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's automobile for a traffic violation.
Deputies made contact with the driver, Jaquarius D. Douglas, 24, of 204 Power Ave., Sterlington, and detected the smell of marijuana from Douglas' automobile.
When asked about the smell of marijuana, Douglas explained the smell came from being around people who smoked miarjuana.
During a search of Douglas' person and car, deputies found 29 grams of meth.
Douglas' four-year-old daughter also was inside the car.
Douglas said he did not know about the meth inside his automobile.
Later, when asked whether he sold drugs to supplement his income, Douglas confirmed he did. A large amount of cash was found on Douglas' person, packaged in a manner consistent with street-level sales of drugs.
Douglas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile and obstruction of a public passage.
