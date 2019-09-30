Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Calhoun man on suspicion of resisting an officer on Saturday after authorities received a complaint about an unknown vehicle traveling down Osa Avant Road at a high rate of speed with no headlights.
The deputy visited a residence where an ATV was found playing loud music. Joseph S. Frost, 30, of 560 Osa Avant Road, Calhoun, approached the deputy with what appeared to be a pistol-gripped shotgun, pointed at the ground.
“I drew my service weapon and announced myself as law enforcement and gave four loud verbal commands for the arrestee to drop the weapon,” stated the Sept. 22 arrest report. “He reluctantly placed the weapon on the tailgate and then propped up against he vehicle approximately one foot from his person.”
The deputy ordered Frost to walk toward the deputy and away from the weapon.
“He became very belligerent and refused to comply with commands given,” stated the arrest report.
The deputy ordered Frost to step away from the vehicle again. Frost drank from an alcoholic beverage, so the deputy deployed a Taser on Frost and took him into custody.
Later, the deputy discovered that the weapon was a plastic toy gun.
During questioning, Frost said, “It's not like I pointed it at you.”
He admitted to driving the ATV on the roadway.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
