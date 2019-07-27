Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Chatham man on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received a complaint about a car pursuit on Highway 34.
The victim said he called 911 when someone of his former acquaintance followed him on Hwy 34 in another vehicle. The victim said Jontavious Marquez Price, 17, of 497 Hwy 146, Chatham, was driving aggressively while following him, whether by following too closely or by trying to pass him in unsafe places.
The victim said he tried to allow Price to pass him.
“...at which time the arrestee pulled alongside his driver's side and pointed a handgun at him and the other two occupants of his vehicle,” stated the July 16 arrest report.
The three witnesses' account of the incident was consistent.
Deputies stopped Price's vehicle while he was continuing to follow the victims. Price's handgun was viewed in plain view.
When deputies advised Price of the charges against him, Price jumped from the backseat and tried to run away, while still wearing handcuffs.
Price claimed ownership of two bags of marijuana found on his possession.
Price was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of simple escape and possession of marijuana.
