Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon last week after authorities learned of a single-vehicle crash on Logtown Loop Road.
The vehicle was resting in a ditch.
The driver, Curtis Lee Washington, 51, of 1100 Alabama St., Monroe, appeared to be asleep.
Deputies observed a handgun in the passenger seat and removed Washington and secured him in handcuffs.
Washington informed deputies that the vehicle belonged to his nephew's wife and he had permission to drive it. Washington also denied ownership of the gun.
The vehicle's owner told deputies that Washington had driven the vehicle without her permission.
Washington was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.