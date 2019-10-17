Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Sunday for disturbing the peace and resisting officers after authorities learned of a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Aubrey Hare Road.
The complainant directed deputies to the home of Johnathan Raney, 36, and Jennifer Kindrix Raney, 34, both of 179 Aubrey Hare Road, Monroe.
According to the complainant, the sounds from the Raneys' home made it seem like a fight had occurred because of loud banging on the walls and screaming from inside. The disturbance had continued for most of the day, the complainant said.
As deputies approached the manufactured home, they heard a woman crying loudly inside. Deputies saw Johnathan Raney sitting inside but he did not answer the deputies' knocks at the door. Deputies forced entry and found Jennifer Raney in a bedroom.
Jennifer Raney told deputies she knew the deputies were trying to make contact with them but decided not to open the door and told Johnathan Raney not to open the door either.
Deputies did not observe any signs of injury on either suspect.
When deputies found Johnathan Raney, they also found a Diazepam pill, a clear bag containing methamphetamine and marijuana.
Each suspect was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. Johnathan Raney also was charged with possession of Diazepam, possession of meth, and possession of marijuana.
