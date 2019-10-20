Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man for attempted simple burglary on Saturday after authorities learned of a business on Thomas Road in West Monroe.
The business' power failure alarm had been activated. Deputies found the business' drive through window shattered and the building's breaker box turned off.
Deputies found Preston Otis Evans Jr. near the area and questioned him about the incident.
During questioning, Evans admitted to breaking the window after turning the power off because he wanted to evaluate the response time of law enforcement to a power off alarm.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.