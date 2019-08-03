A Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputy arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obstruction of a public passage last week after the suspect stepped in front of of the deputy's patrol unit.
Joshua Dobosh, 33, of 105 Hart St., Monroe, was using obscene hand gestures when he faced the deputy's patrol unit.
When questioned, Dobosh said he did not “like law enforcement and performed the actions to show his discontent,” according to the July 23 arrest report.
The deputy reported seeing several automobiles stop and swerve to avoid striking Dobosh.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
