Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities received a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Southwood Drive.
Deputies were met at the home by the suspect, Sal Miletello, 36, of 12 Southwood Drive, Monroe, who was checked for deputies’ safety.
During a pat down, deputies found a smoking pipe with meth residue.
Deputies also detected a cylindrical object in Miletello’s pocket.
“When asked what the object was, arrestee stated it was a pack of cigarettes,” stated the June 27 arrest report. “Having common knowledge of cigarette packs, I (the deputy) knew this information was false.”
The object was removed and found to contain what Miletello said was Klonopin and Viagra. Deputies made several attempts to verify Miletello’s claimed prescription for the two drugs but no labeled bottles or prescriptions could be provided.
Miletello was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of Schedule IV drug and possession of legend drug without a prescription.
