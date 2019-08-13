Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia man on suspicion of obscenity after authorities were told the suspect was standing naked at Arkansas Road and Good Hope Road, yelling at people passing by.
Deputies observed Philip Daniel Ford, 27, of 4927 Hwy 4, Columbia, to be completely nude and blocking both directions of traffic on Arkansas Road.
“Arrestee was standing in the roadway yelling to God and advising (the deputy that) God told him to do this,” stated the Aug. 10 arrest report.
Ford was ordered several times to get on the ground, but he refused. An assisting West Monroe police officer deployed his stun gun, but the Ford continued to resist. Ford was shocked with about five to eight cycles of a stun gun before complying.
He told authorities he used methamphetamine and marijuana earlier in the day. That was not the reason for his actions, though, he said.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on obscenity, resisting an officer, obstruction of a public passage, and disturbing the peace through drunkenness.
