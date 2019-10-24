Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two people on suspicion of burglary last week after authorities received a complaint of a vehicle burglary of some $3,000 in power tools and other equipment.
The vehicle was parked within a fenced-in area of a local business.
Christopher Edward Kindrix, 34, or Jody Lane Kindrix, 38, of 1025 Spell St., West Monroe, were suspected of cutting the fence to access the property, according to the Oct. 17 arrest report.
Jody Kindrix told deputies he allowed Christopher Kindrix to borrow the van seen on surveillance footage at the business. Jody Kindrix said he found several tools inside the van when it was returned to him later.
Some of the stolen tools also were found inside Jody Kindrix's house, where Christopher Kindrix had been staying.
Each suspect was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
