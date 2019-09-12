Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of trespassing last week after the man was reported for refusing to leave a Dollar General where he was allegedly seen drinking.
The complainant told authorities that she told Harry Dalton Western, 58, of 1988 Hwy 34, West Monroe, to leave but he “became boisterous with her and said he was not leaving,” according to the Sept. 5 arrest report.
When deputies made contact with Western, they observed Western become angry. Western told the deputies he would sue the deputies as well as the Dollar General.
“Arrestee then picked up a bottle of Old English malt liquor at which time I told him to put it down,” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee threw the bottle to the ground, causing some of the contents to come into contact with Cpl. K. Simmons.”
Deputies informed Western he was under arrest, but Western said, “Y'all are going to have to take me the hard way.”
Western pulled away from deputies and kicked at deputies before he was successfully handcuffed.
Western was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on criminal trespass, two counts of resisting an officer, and two counts of battery of a police officer.
