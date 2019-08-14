The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder Monday after deputies located an injured male at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 165 South and Winnsboro Road.
The injured victim was accompanied by Misty Lea Fuller, of Monroe.
Investigators determined that Fuller shot the man during a fight at a home in the 100 block of Brandin Road in Monroe.
Fuller was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated at a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.