Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man and Choudrant woman on several drug charges on Saturday after receiving a complaint about two people passed out inside an automobile carrying an infant.
The driver, Brianna Nichole Ramsey, 24, of 120 Aswell St., Choudrant, and passenger, Bradlee Edward Bellmore, 22, of 230 Pink St., West Monroe, were each asleep.
An infant, about eight-months-old, was in a car seat in the back of the automobile.
“The vehicle was not running, and all three occupants were covered in sweat,” stated the Aug. 11 arrest report.
Through one of the windows, deputies observed a bag containing suspected methamphetamine as well as another bag containing pills later identified as Clonazepam.
Bellmore and Ramsey each denied ownership of the items.
After a search of the automobile, deputies found three bags of meth, a set of digital scales and a glass pipe with meth residue.
Bellmore and Ramsey were each booked on possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Clonazepam, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.