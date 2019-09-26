Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a West Monroe man on drug charges last week after authorities received reports of a shirtless man walking on LA Hwy 3033 near the Cheniere spillway, screaming at traffic.
The trooper observed Alton J. Hardwick, 30, of 405 Slack St., West Monroe, to be dancing and screaming.
When the trooper approached Hardwick in his vehicle, the trooper observed Hardwick drop a small object to the ground.
Hardwick told the trooper he was leaving his girlfriend's house and was singing and dancing to relieve stress.
When asked what he dropped, Hardwick said he dropped his flashlight. Hardwick retrieved his flashlight, which he admitted contained methamphetamine and Xanax in it.
A search of the flashlight revealed two grams of crystal meth and nearly two bars of Xanax.
Hardwick told the trooper he was selling crystal meth to make money.
Hardwick was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of meth and possession of Xanax.
