Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief after authorities were informed the suspect jumped out of the trunk of his vehicle and shot at him.
The caller was identified as Ocie Mitchell Jr., 51, of 219 Austin St., Monroe.
Mitchell's wife told deputies her husband had been taking illegal substances and had become “very paranoid,” according to the Aug. 10 arrest report. Nobody tried to harm her husband with a gun, she said.
Deputies were unable to find evidence of a gun being discharged.
Mitchell admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day but could not recall using any other illegal substances.
He was booked on criminal mischief at Ouachita Correctional Center.
