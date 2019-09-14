Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Spearsville man allegedly carrying drugs in West Monroe last week.
Deputies stopped Mark Edward West, 32, of 743 Highway 550, Spearsville, because his automobile had an obscured windshield, according to the Sept. 6 arrest report.
West was driving a red Toyota, though deputies discovered that the license plate belonged to a Chevrolet.
“After advising Mark of his violation, he admitted he was under suspension, Mark immediately began sweating and was extremely nervous,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies asked West to step out the automobile and searched him and found a partially burnt marijuana cigarette. When asked about the cigarette, West claimed he forgot about it.
Deputies detected a smell of marijuana from the automobile as well. Before deputies searched the vehicle, West told them there vehicle did not contain anything belonging to him.
A search of the vehicle yielded several grams of marijuana and 13 grams of methamphetamine as well as a digital scale and syringes.
West claimed the drugs did not belong to him. He said he did not know who owned the bag.
West was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
