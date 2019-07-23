Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a California man for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after stopping the suspect's vehicle on Interstate for crossing the white fog line twice.
The driver was identified as Morgan R. Blake, 32, of 35102 Mission Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, California.
Blake appeared nervous, his hands shook, and he avoided eye contact when asked simple questions about his travel plans, according to the July 16 arrest report.
After discovering Blake's criminal history, troopers asked the suspect to exit his vehicle. He refused to allow State Police to search his vehicle. A K-9 unit arrived and detected the presence of drugs.
Some 13 lbs. of marijuana were found in six vacuum-sealed bags in the vehicle's rear cargo area.
When troopers tried to take Blake into custody, they found him to become combative. Blake swung a loose handcuff at two troopers.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of improper lane use, two counts of resisting a police officer with violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
