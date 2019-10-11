Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of speeding and driving while intoxicated (second offense) last week after observing the suspect's automobile traveling past the University of Louisiana at Monroe at a high rate of speed.
The driver, Billy W. Varner, 59, of 6414 Cypress Point, Monroe, was driving a 2013 BMW 640. The trooper detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage on Varner's breath and person.
Varner performed poorly on the sobriety field test, according to the Oct. 3 arrest report.
At Ouachita Correctional Center, Varner refused to give a breath sample.
“Varner has had previous DWIs but this was only his second in the previous (10) years,” stated the arrest report. “He also was previously placed on felony probation for DWI.”
Varner was booked at OCC on the above charges.
