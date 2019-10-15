Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sterlington man on suspicion of simple burglary of a religious building last week after authorities learned of a burglary at a church on U.S. Hwy 165 North in Monroe.
The complainant reported seeing the church's lights on after dark and stopped there to investigate because nobody was supposed to be there. Once inside, the complainant said he saw Steven Dewayne English, 36, of 105 4th St., Sterlington, moving items around in the sanctuary before fleeing. The church's sound equipment had been removed from a closet and stacked near an exit, the complainant said.
Deputies deployed a K-9 unit. The K-9 led deputies to a large rolling trash can near the church. English found hiding inside the trash can.
During questioning, English said he entered the church without permission because he was homeless and did not have anywhere else to sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.