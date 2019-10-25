Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sterlington man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through language last Saturday after authorities observed the suspect yelling profanities from his driveway.
Deputies ordered Steven Lee Phillips, 39, of 404 W Bayou Drive, Sterlington, to stop yelling and return inside.
“When deputies left the scene the suspect returned outside, and deputies were called back to the scene,” stated the arrest report. “Again, the suspect was standing in his driveway when he yelled 'f*** you' toward one of the complainants who was across the street with her children.”
Phillips was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.