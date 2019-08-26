A Sterlington resident has been charged on a felony count of cruelty to animals after being accused of letting his horse die of starvation where it was being kept in Union Parish.
Union Parish sheriff’s deputies received a complaint earlier this month about a horse owned by Corey D. Taylor, 28, of 200 Gilford Ave., Sterlington, where he was penned in a field off Walker Road in the west Sterlington area.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found the horse had no access to food or water and a veterinarian was called. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said the vet, who estimated the gelding to be 10 to 12 years old, rated the horse’s body score at 0.5 on a 10-point scale.
The sheriff said the horse died several days later.
When contacted, Taylor told investigators that a friend was supposed to be taking care of the animal while he was working a 14-day on/off shift. He said he took care of the horse when he was not working.
Taylor was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville on Aug. 12 and he’s been released on a $1,000 bond.
