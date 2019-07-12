Sterlington police arrested a Kenner man on suspicion of simple theft last week after authorities learned the suspect stole a box of Mike and Ike Candy from a local store.
The candy was valued at $1.99.
Security camera footage showed Ronnie Ruckner, 29, of 904 Vouray Drive, Apt. B, Kenner, take the candy.
During questioning, Ruckner denied being in the store or stealing the candy.
He was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.
“During transport subject stated 'I don't know why I did it, I could have just paid for it,'” stated the July 3 arrest report.
