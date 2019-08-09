Monroe police arrested a Sterlington woman on suspicion of hit and run driving among other charges last week after authorities responded to a crash at Central Avenue and Delta Street.
The suspect was identified as Tiffany Marie Heard, 36, of 605 Harvey Ave., Sterlington. Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies located Heard in Sterlington.
During questioning, Heard said she struck a subject on a bicycle and left the scene because someone took away the victim. Police said the victim was dragged about 100 feet from the scene of the collision after impact.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Police detected the smell of alcohol on Heard's person. She told them she drank a couple of beers prior to the accident.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on hit and run driving, negligent injuring, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and no motor vehicle insurance.
