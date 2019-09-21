Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies working on the Special Crimes Apprehension Team, or SCAT, arrested at West Monroe man on several drug charges on Saturday after they received a tip about the sale of drugs at the suspect's home.
Deputies said they detected an overwhelming smell of marijuana coming from inside the house. Several plastic bags and a digital scale were in plain view.
One of the residents, Marius T. Fant, 44, of 506 Gulpha Drive, West Monroe, became agitated and lifted his hands with closed fists, according to the Sept. 14 arrest report. Fant was taken into custody.
During questioning, Fant denied possessing anything dangerous or illegal. He referred to marijuana being flushed down a toilet when deputies knocked on the door.
A search of the premises yielded seven grams of marijuana, one Alprazolam, two Oxycodone, a digital scale, a Taurus handgun, and 12 grams of methamphetamine.
Fant claimed ownership of all the drugs. He said the drugs were for his personal use. He also indicated the drugs were needed to make money, according to the arrest report.
Fant was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of Alprazolam, possession of Oxycodone, possession of gun in presence of drugs, and possession of gun by a convicted felon.
