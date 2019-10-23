The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting last week at Grambling State University in Grambling on Oct. 18.
Grambling State University’s Police Department asked State Police to investigate the shooting at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The preliminary investigation by LSP Detectives revealed that during a gathering held at the Assembly Center, two subjects became involved in an altercation. During the course of the altercation, 19-year-old Princeston Adams of Shreveport produced a firearm and shot a male subject twice in the chest area. As GSU Police Department Officers responded to the gunfire, one of the officers was struck in the leg while attempting to break up the altercation.
The GSU Police Department Officer and the male shooting victim were transported to a local hospital. The officer received non-life threatening injuries while the male subject remains in serious condition.
Adams is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
