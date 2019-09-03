West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of unlawful use of body armor last month after authorities observed a suspicious person in an automobile in a No Parking space at the West Monroe jail.
The driver was identified as Stewart Wayne Hayes, 46, of 381 GB Cooley Road, West Monroe.
When a jail officer made contact with Hayes, he said the suspect became angry. The officer reported seeing body armor on Hayes' person.
Later, when police found Hayes' automobile, Hayes was flashing his vehicle's lights and waving at police to stop. Police made contact with Hayes and saw he was still wearing body armor and had an AR-15-style rifle on the floorboard. Hayes removed the body armor to speak with officers.
“Hayes stated he was wearing the body armor because he is being harassed by someone from down (in southern) Louisiana,” stated the Aug. 21 arrest report. “Hayes advised the rifle belonged to him and he uses it to protect himself.”
Police found one live round in the rifle.
During a search of Hayes' record, police found an April 2015 conviction of possession of methamphetamine as well as another January 2018 conviction.
“Hayes stated he knew he was not (supposed) to have the rifle or body armor but would not give any further statement,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
