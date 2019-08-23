West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on three counts of cruelty to juveniles last week after the Assembly Kidz Care on Glenwood Drive reported child abuse captured on video at the facility.
An employee informed police that the alleged child abuse was recorded on video cameras.
Police watched the footage and saw teacher's aide, Yolanda Rochelle Jackson, 48, of 223 Height St., West Monroe, physically harm three children, according to the Aug. 12 arrest report.
The three children were age 4 and under.
Police saw Jackson hit a three-year-old in the back with an open hand as well as grab and shake the children, dragging them across the room by the arm.
“I observed Jackson picking children up, intentionally dropping them, or throwing them onto the floor,” stated the arrest report. “I observed the children to be upset, cry, and appeared to have suffered from said treatment.”
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
