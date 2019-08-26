A Monroe man has been arrested on warrants issued by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office charging him with theft and felony theft.
Gary C. Matthews, 28, of 660 College Ave., Monroe, was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville on Friday (Aug. 16). His total bail was set at $6,000.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified May 23 by a resident on Boggs Road that eight, 12-foot crappie fishing rods and reels had been stolen from a resident’s boat while he was away cutting pasture. Also missing was a Plano tackle box and a battery charger. Taken from a work shed near the residence was a Stihl brand gasoline blower, Sheriff Dusty Gates said.
On May 24, deputies were called back to the scene and told that a neighbor had found some of the fishing equipment on her property and returned it to the victim.
The woman told deputies that she suspected that a relative who had been at her residence had sold the rest of the equipment to support his drug habit.
