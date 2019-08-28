Devin Dewayne Williams, 27, of West Monroe, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty to serve 46 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office.
Williams pleaded guilty on April 11.
During a traffic stop on Williams’ vehicle on Sept. 24, 2017, a West Monroe Police officer found a handgun magazine in Williams’ front pocket and a Beretta, Model 21A, .25-caliber pistol under the driver’s seat.
Williams is a felon who was convicted in Ouachita Parish on March 8, 2013, of simple kidnapping and on Nov. 12, 2015, of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
The ATF and West Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.
