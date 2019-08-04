Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week after authorities learned of a burglary and theft on Spell Street.
The victim informed deputies that his weed eater was missing from his residence. The victim claimed the suspect entered through a hot water heater panel. A push mower and battery also were previously taken from the property.
The victim said he suspected Brandon Lee Cruise, 23, of 1016 Spell St., West Monroe, was responsible.
When questioned, Cruise admitted to taking a weed eater from the victim's residence and selling it at a local pawn shop.
“Brandon could not remember if he took the weed eater out of the house trailer or from the outside on property,” stated the July 24 arrest report. “Brandon also admitted to taking the victim's push mower and marine battery without permission.)
Cruise received about $50 for the stolen items at a local pawn shop.
Cruise was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary and two counts of theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.