Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting officers last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint on Washington Street.
Walter A. Dubose, 53, of 605 Laura Wilkes Road, West Monroe, asked the victim to let him stay on his property, but the victim would not allow him to stay for personal reasons.
The victim said Dubose used an unknown object to shatter the window on one of his vehicle windows as well as the windshield. The damage to the vehicle was estimated to be some $600.
According to the victim, Dubose took a $150 skill saw and left. Deputies found Dubose carrying the skill saw.
Dubose claimed he broke the victim's vehicle windows in anger and planned to pawn the skill saw.
When deputies tried to apprehend Dubose, they found he became belligerent and kicked the patrol unit's door. Dubose also tried to headbutt deputies and kick at them.
He was booked on two counts of simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, criminal trespass, and theft.
