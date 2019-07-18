Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on two counts of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance at Camp Drive.
A female complainant informed deputies that the father of her children, Larry Wayne Moore, 47, of 230 Lenwil St., West Monroe, arrived at the Camp Drive location with their three children.
She claimed Moore chased her and also snatched the two-year-old by the arm. Moore also drug the two-year-old and the six-year-old down the road by their arms, causing their legs to be abraded by the pavement.
The female complainant said she and Moore had previously smoked methamphetamine inside the house while the children were there.
Two witnesses confirmed Moore ran along the road, dragging the two children with him.
A seven-year-old confirmed he had seen Moore smoking meth.
Moore claimed he “might have” dragged the children in order to remove them from the complainant. He said he smoked meth at the house, but not while the children were inside.
Moore was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of cruelty to juveniles and possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile.
